Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

