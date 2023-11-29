Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 575,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 473,042 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.51.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
