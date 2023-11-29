Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 575,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 473,042 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.51.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after buying an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,127,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

