Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ED traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 231,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.