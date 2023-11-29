Contrasting Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Sonic Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A DarioHealth -136.37% -43.03% -28.49%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Healthcare and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $6.03, suggesting a potential upside of 485.76%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Sonic Healthcare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and DarioHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.96 20.00 DarioHealth $27.66 million 1.01 -$62.19 million ($1.13) -0.91

Sonic Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move to address most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

