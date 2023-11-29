Cool (CLCO) & The Competition Financial Survey

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cool to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 19.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cool Competitors 334 1248 1982 54 2.49

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cool and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 25.01%. Given Cool’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cool has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Cool Competitors 15.84% 5.20% 6.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cool and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million $85.74 million N/A Cool Competitors $2.72 billion -$496.50 million 10.23

Cool’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cool.

Summary

Cool competitors beat Cool on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

