CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.45

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 169631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWH Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 88.7% during the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 425,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 39.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

