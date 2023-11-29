Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $144.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.