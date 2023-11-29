Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.