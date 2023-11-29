Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

