Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New $871,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $237.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.