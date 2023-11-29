Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 4,873 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 814.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

