Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,549 shares of company stock worth $4,413,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $274.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.16 and its 200 day moving average is $237.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

