Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $543.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $549.67.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

