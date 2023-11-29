Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,296 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

CTRA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 684,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,044. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

