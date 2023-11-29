Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $110.19.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

