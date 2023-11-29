Credit Suisse AG Acquires 106,759 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,759 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of General Electric worth $212,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

