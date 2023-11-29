Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,976 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Crown Castle worth $125,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,559,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,677,000 after acquiring an additional 182,417 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,701 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,962,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CCI opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

