Credit Suisse AG Buys 68,670 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of AON worth $135,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 12.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,281,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 5.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AON by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON opened at $323.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

