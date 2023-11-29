Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $133,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

