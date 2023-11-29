Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262,532 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of Fortinet worth $180,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

