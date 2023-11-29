Credit Suisse AG Has $146.33 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $146,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,295 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,879. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.