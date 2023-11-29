Credit Suisse AG Has $163.47 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,680 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Charles Schwab worth $163,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,824 shares of company stock worth $738,057 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

