Credit Suisse AG Has $164.55 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,641 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Canadian National Railway worth $164,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

