Credit Suisse AG Has $171.67 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.40% of MetLife worth $171,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

