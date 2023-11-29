Credit Suisse AG Has $205.37 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of Synopsys worth $205,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $549.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.56 and a 200-day moving average of $457.13. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $549.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $7,105,713. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

