Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $140,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 158,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

