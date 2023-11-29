Credit Suisse AG Purchases 38,275 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Medtronic worth $185,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

MDT opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

