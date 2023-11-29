Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,053 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $184,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $268.26 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.