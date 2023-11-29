Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,717 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $156,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.