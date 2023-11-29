Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of KLA worth $161,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KLA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $547.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.98. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $562.84.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

