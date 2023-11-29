Credit Suisse AG Sells 119,151 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,151 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $154,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $514.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $95.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.