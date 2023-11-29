Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,923 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.32% of Cadence Design Systems worth $203,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $272.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average of $237.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $274.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,549 shares of company stock worth $4,413,384. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.