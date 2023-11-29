Credit Suisse AG Sells 198,571 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,571 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $208,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $361.98 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.