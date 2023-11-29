Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,219 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $152,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $163.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $164.73.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,308. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

