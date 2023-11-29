Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Stryker worth $179,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $292.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $226.16 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,236,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

