Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,748 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Eaton worth $179,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $227.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

