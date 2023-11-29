Critical Review: KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) versus Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KP Tissue and Newell Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KP Tissue N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -30.79 Newell Brands $9.46 billion 0.33 $197.00 million ($1.34) -5.66

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than KP Tissue. KP Tissue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newell Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KP Tissue pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. KP Tissue pays out -160.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newell Brands pays out -20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KP Tissue is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

91.5% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Newell Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KP Tissue and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KP Tissue N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands -6.61% 9.12% 2.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KP Tissue and Newell Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KP Tissue 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newell Brands 1 7 2 0 2.10

KP Tissue currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.54%. Newell Brands has a consensus target price of $9.85, indicating a potential upside of 29.78%. Given KP Tissue’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KP Tissue is more favorable than Newell Brands.

Summary

Newell Brands beats KP Tissue on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc., through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, SpongeTowels, Scotties, Purex, Bonterra, Purex, Metro, White Swan, Embassy, and Chalet brand names, as well as under private labels. KP Tissue Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands. The Home Appliances segment offers kitchen appliances under the Calphalon, Crockpot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Home Solutions segment provides food and home storage; fresh preserving; vacuum sealing; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, cutlery, and home fragrance products under the Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex, Waterman, and X-Acto brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, commercial products distributors, specialty retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, e-commerce retailers, sporting goods, and travel retailers, as well as direct to consumers online, select contract customers, and other professional customers. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

