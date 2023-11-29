CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.82.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $13.66 on Wednesday, hitting $226.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,068. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $227.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.59, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

