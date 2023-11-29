CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $203.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $17.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.25. 5,730,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average is $163.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $230.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

