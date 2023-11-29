CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $240.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.10.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $212.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.65. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.93, a P/E/G ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.