CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $212.35, but opened at $220.00. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $225.74, with a volume of 2,489,597 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.59, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

