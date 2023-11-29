CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $17.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,930. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.59, a P/E/G ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average is $163.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $244,740,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

