CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 621.1% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CSL Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.
About CSL
