CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,607,883 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of CSX worth $181,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.
CSX Price Performance
CSX stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.