CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,607,883 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of CSX worth $181,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

