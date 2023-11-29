Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.47% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $32,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $146.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

