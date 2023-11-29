Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.47% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $32,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $146.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

