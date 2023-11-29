CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 292,069 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CVS Health worth $158,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,812. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

