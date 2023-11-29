D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 141600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.12.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

