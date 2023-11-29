Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 3.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.25. The company had a trading volume of 534,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,350. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.19 and its 200 day moving average is $233.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

