DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Amundi boosted its stake in DaVita by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in DaVita by 6,031.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after buying an additional 360,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DaVita by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 157,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,221. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVA

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.